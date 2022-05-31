Sparks police investigate suspicious death in RV fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks police are looking for information after a body was discovered in a burned RV.

Around 8:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Sparks police and firefighters were called to the Victorian RV Park on Nichols Boulevard for a reported fire.

When they arrived, they found an RV engulfed in flames. A body was discovered inside the RV once the fire was put out. The cause of death is under investigation, but both the death and fire are suspicious.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about events leading up to the fire to call police at 775-353-2231

