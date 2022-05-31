Some candidates use 3 day weekend to campaign door to door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “My name is Lisa Krasner, and I’m running for Senate District 16,” says Lisa Krasner to one resident in the Welcome Way neighborhood.

During her entire political career, Kranser has been walking door-to-door introducing herself, or re-acquainting herself with voters.

“I love walking door-to-door it energizes me,” says Krasner who is running as a Republican in Nevada Senate District 16.

Krasner says this weekend is like any other she works--whether it’s in this south Reno Neighborhood, Virginia City or Carson City.

While this person-to-person campaigning is invaluable, it’s not as easy as one might think. Especially here in Nevada where the districts are large and up to 150,000 people can be in each district.

“Very large districts,” says Professor Fred Lokken with Truckee Meadows Community College Political Science Department. “And the larger the district the less walkable it becomes,” he says. Lokken refers to voter lists which are public record, and show a person’s party affiliation, and if they voted in the last election.

“With that information, it’s not like you simply go from one door to the next. You have that list. You know the next person you have to go to, and that could be two blocks over,” he says.

Democratic Senate District 13 Candidate Skip Daly says in his opinion door-to-door campaigning is inevitable. Especially if the candidate wants to win.

He’s been walking the district. It is in part familiar to him because he has represented a portion of this area as an assemblyman in the past. The campaigning he says won’t be won or lost on a three-day weekend. But it is another opportunity to make a connection with voters.

“The contact you can make at the door is you can actually talk to the voter; gives them a chance to ask you a question directly. They get to size you up,” says Daly

Republican candidate for Senate District 13 Matthew Buehler is retired from the Air Force. He says while he’s been going door to door, he set down a rule for himself during the campaign.

“I don’t go door to door on holidays or Sundays. I leave those days for people to be with families,” says Buehler

Will this time-honored strategy work for candidates? Most of them will find out June 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.