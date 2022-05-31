Sky Tavern offers summer camp program for the whole family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With just a week left of school here in Washoe County, a lot of parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy this summer. Sky Tavern and Skiing is Believing have partnered together to bring more than just winter activities to the mountain.

Now that the snow has all melted away, Sky Tavern is a trail hub and bike park. There will be two sessions for 10-week that begin this Saturday and Sunday. In this summer program, kids can learn how to mountain bike or be a part of their “Skate-to-Ski” program. Both are great ways to get some conditioning in during the off-season of skiing.

Adults can also take part in the fun, Sky will have mountain biking and sunrise and sunset yoga.

Alicia Herz, Co Chair for the Marce Herz Foundation shared what this program will bring,

“It’s one of those things that is so special, when you’re enrolling them in these courses they’re learning life skills. You have certified coaches that are teaching them a new skill, and you know whether that’s mountain biking or it is rollerblading, or maybe you’re an adult and you haven’t done yoga in a long time and you want to get out there, you’re not going to be disappointed,” Herz said.

Sky Tavern’s mountain is the only location where anyone can learn to mountain bike with actual trails and certified instructors. There are a lot of events the mountain has planned this summer, so if your child or whole family is interested, click here for more information.

