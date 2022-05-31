The Road Ahead with RTC: Sky Vista Improvements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to Sky Vista Parkway will begin soon as part of the RTC’s upcoming construction project. The RTC is excited to begin a new construction project to improve Sky Vista Parkway in the North Valleys. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.

Sky Vista is used by more than just vehicles, and our upcoming improvements reflect that. With a park nearby, there are people who walk, jog, and bike on this stretch of Sky Vista Parkway. With that in mind, we will be adding new street lighting for safety, along with brand new eight-foot-wide sidewalks, and five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Sky Vista Parkway. The RTC will also be adding a roundabout at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Sky Vista Parkway for added safety. Roundabouts provide a number of benefits. Studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by thirty percent. By design, roundabouts force vehicles to slow down. The severity of any crashes that may occur is also reduced, because there are fewer head on or t-bone collisions. Roundabouts also improve safety for everyone.

This project is anticipated to begin this summer and take one year to complete.. There’s always more information on our website, rtcwashoe.com

