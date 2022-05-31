Open for Business: Sierra Tails makes and sells freshly cooked food and treats for dogs and cats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a Fifi or a Toto or a Rex, your dogs (and cats!) will surely love the food Sierra Tails has to offer. Friends turned co-owners, Brenda Fisher, Jeffrey Lynn Marchand and June Croucher created a business out of Marchand’s recipes she’d used with her dogs. As a dog trainer, she witnessed first hand the effects food has on animals’ disposition, mood and behavior. And healthy food really does make a huge difference.

The three women perfected their recipes and began selling to neighbors and friends. Now they’re hoping to reach more clients through their website and Facebook page.

Fisher, Marchand and Croucher stopped by Morning Break to talk about what makes their treats great for dogs as well as cats and proved, just how fresh and organic they are by making some on the show.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.