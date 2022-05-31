New pilot program looks to protect Mt. Rose watershed, as heavy recreational use increases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting this week, locals and visitors will see a new face around the Mt. Rose Fan/Upper Galena area.

Heavy recreational use of the trails is currently outpacing available forest service personnel.

“We’re seeing a lot of changes in the watershed due to fire and increased recreation,” said Stefanie Morris, water resources manager at TMWA.

To protect the Mt. Rose watershed from experiencing similar changes, the Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) and the National Forest Foundation (NFF) have partnered to launch the Forest Ambassador Program. As the name indicates, the program will provide the funding to add a forest ambassador who will conduct a range of recreation-management tasks, including public outreach, education, and trail stewardship.

“They will be boots on the ground, on the trails, talking to people about responsible recreation,” said Morris. “Picking up trash, pack it in, pack it out.”

Morris says recreational impacts such as people going off trails and/or leaving trash creates sediment and other materials bad for the water.

“That increases the water treatment cost so healthy watersheds are good for good, high-quality water,” said Morris.

TMWA’s involvement came with the recent completion of the Mt. Rose Water Treatment Plant, which relies on seasonal water flows from Whites Creek and is near heavy recreational-use areas (Thomas and Galena Creeks).

“Largely before, most of the water was coming from groundwater pumping so by adding this water treatment plant, it gives TMWA another water source to serve this area and to rest the groundwater basin and sustainably manage our resources,” Morris said.

Another threat to our watershed is wildfires. With data showing most of them are caused by humans, the forest ambassador will also have the responsibility to educate everyone about forest fire threats.

“This ambassador will collect data about recreational uses and about their potential impacts and that will help the forest service see if they need additional resources,” said Morris.

TMWA is providing $50,000 to fund the pilot program, which will last all summer. The ambassador will be on the ground, starting June 1st.

