New automated ball/strike system now in place at Greater Nevada Field

Technology speeds up game, eliminates ambiguity
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein talks with KOLO 8 News Now’s Kurt Schroeder about new technology in place at Greater Nevada Field.

The new ABS - or Automated Ball/Strike System - is computer technology that tracks pitches and determines if said pitch was a ball or a strike.

Although ABS is in its early stages so far feedback has been good from coaches, players, and fans. The computerized zone is meant to eliminate ambiguity stemming from umpire human error, and speed up games.

