KOLO Cooks: Make your summer sweet with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s watermelon blue cheese basil salad

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready to kick off the summer with the best food and drinks Reno has to offer! Along with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes, Tuesday’s special guest on KOLO Cooks is the founder of the Reno Food and Wine Week, Cheree Bototeler. Beginning Wednesday, June 1 and going through June 8. It is a “community event designed to support and celebrate the food and drink community and to encourage locals and visitors to try new places during this week and, hopefully after having an excellent experience, revisit throughout the year,” according to Visit Reno-Tahoe.

Then the following week, June 8-15, is the Sparks Food and Wine Week!

For more information about participating restaurants and businesses, click here.

In this week’s episode of KOLO Cooks, Chef Chapin makes a delicious fruit salad with just the right amount of sweet and tangy.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups watermelon small dice
  • 2 cups grapes halved
  • 1/2 cup blue berries
  • 1/2 cup blackberry
  • 1 golden kiwi diced
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese
  • 4 giant basil leaves chiffonade
  • 1/4 cup lemon grass mint balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)

Directions:

  1. In a hot pan, do a quick sear on the grapes; set aside.
  2. In a mixing bowl, add 1/4 blue cheese, watermelon, blueberries, and kiwi.
  3. Toss with balsamic.
  4. Top with grapes, blackberries, remainder of cheese.
  5. Finish with basil.
  6. Chill and serve. A perfect afternoon snack or summer party favorite!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

