Community invited to the first ever Great Basin Scottish Highland Games in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Throwing Company is hosting the first annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games Saturday, June 4.

President of NNTC, Matthew Hobbs, stopped by Morning Break to share what folks can expect at this weekend’s event.

There will, of course, be Scottish inspired games like axe and log throwing contests. Other vendors include 7 Troughs, Bearded Axe Throwing Lanes, Lowell Patton Highland Coos, Reid High Sea Cadets, Food Trucks and the Reno Rodeo.

The event’s goal is to highlight Scottish culture in Northern Nevada and support the Reid High Sea Cadets program.

It takes place Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Gandolpho Rodeo Arena (2200 Loop Road Sparks Nv 89431) in Sparks. Tickets are $10 a person, kids 8 and under are free; parking is $5.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.