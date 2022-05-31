Amba Martial Arts sending ten students to Wales for competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A number of students at Amba Martial Arts in Reno, Nevada have not left the state of Nevada or California.

But in October they’ll be heading halfway across the world to Wales to compete in the World Karate and Kickboxing Union Championships.

“We just like to stay humble and really feel out the moment and be appreciative of what we have,” said the studio’s head trainer, MJ Amba.

Self-defense paired with life lessons. This fall ten of Amba’s finest will make the trip to the United Kingdom. Their hard work has paid off. Hours upon hours of training to get to where they are.

Not every student or studio gets to compete at WKU. These students qualified for the tournament in Wales after topping the products of other martial arts studios across the United States.

The school’s co-owner, Martin Amba, could not be more proud of the results at nationals.

“We just worked hard and competed against the black belts and we did well,” he said.

The possibility of competing internationally started in 2019 when Amba’s son, MJ, competed at WKU in Austria.

“I was with 50 people from all over the United States,” MJ said. “I just wanted to get a feel and then once I got a feel of how the competition was I wanted to bring my whole family out.”

The Ambas will be making the trip to support their students in the continuous sparring, point fighting, and traditional forms events.

The trip will be a cool experience. Winning would be even cooler.

“We’re not there to just experience it,” said Martin. “We’re going to do our best to bring back medals for the U.S.”

To help the families and students making the trip, you can make a monetary donation here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.