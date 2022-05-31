Advertisement

Man who shot at ex-girlfriend convicted of Attempted Murder

Keon Tremain Taplett
Keon Tremain Taplett(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A jury has found a 25-year-old man guilty of two counts of Attempted Murder following a 2020 shooting that left his ex-girlfriend and another person injured.

Keon Tremain Taplett was convicted May 31, 2022 following a weeklong jury trial.

The shooting happened July 16, 2020 near Sutro Street and Wedekind Road. Investigators said Taplett’s ex-girlfriend and another female were inside a vehicle meeting with Taplett when they got into an argument. Taplett shot multiple times at the vehicle as it drove away.

Detectives later found 16 bullet holes throughout the vehicle and more rounds at the scene.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Taplett was also convicted of two counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2022.

