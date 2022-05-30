Advertisement

WWII Veteran among few early voters to cast ballots on Memorial Day

Washoe County reports a low turn out so far.
Bill Curry casts his vote in Reno for the Nevada primary on Memorial Day.
Bill Curry casts his vote in Reno for the Nevada primary on Memorial Day.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Curry headed down to the Reno Town Mall today to cast his vote in the Nevada Primary Election.

Curry’s an early voter, but he’s also a veteran, having served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“In World War II, I was with Eisenhower in North Africa,” he said. Curry served in both the Army and the Air Force.

Now, he’s 99 and has voted in every election that he can remember. Saying, “I think it’s very important”.

Early voting started May 28th and polling locations are open across Washoe County.

“It’s been a little slow, it usually is the first weekend,” said Washoe County Government Affairs Manager Jamie Rodriguez.

“And the fact that we started on a holiday weekend has made it a little bit slower.”

Despite the low turn out so far, the county has been recieving mail in ballots for the last week. They will begin processing those today.

You can watch the tallying process online.

“We do have a livestream it started Saturday morning. It’s 24 hours a day so when we’re done people can see that we are actually done,” Rodriguez said.

The county has livestreamed the processing since 2018.

As of Sunday, the county reported that over 10,000 ballots have come in. That includes both mail-in and in-person voting.

“They do still have about 12 more days to go and do early voting unless they want to wait until election day on the 14th,” Rodriguez said.

If you can’t make it out to a polling location you can still drop off your mail-in ballot. Make sure it is post marked by election day, June 14th.

Find a voting center near you.

