Two kayakers rescued in rough waters on Lake Tahoe

(WCAX)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAND HARBOR, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is warning boaters of rough waters and cold temperatures following a rescue on Lake Tahoe over Memorial Day weekend.

It happened Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Sand Harbor.

The sheriff’s office said two people were in kayaks and overturned due to the high winds and rough water. Both people were clinging to rocks when the Marine 9 crew and lifeguards reached them.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two showed signs of hypothermia and were taken to Sand Harbor for medical assessment.

The sheriff’s office reminds you to check the weather conditions before heading out on area lakes.

“While the highly trained, competent crew of Marine 9 is on the water at Lake Tahoe all weekend, we’d ask that you not put yourself in a position to require their assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.

