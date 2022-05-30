Advertisement

Plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

NV Energy
NV Energy(NV Energy)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network.

The Greenlink West project would stretch about 350 miles to connect electricity facilities near Las Vegas and Yerington by the end of 2026. It would generally run parallel to and east of the California state line.

Conservationists don’t want to see that much public land disturbed, and Timbisha Shoshone Tribe say it would cross culturally significant land.

The state Legislature in 2021 backed the planned $2 billion Greenlink Nevada transmission plan to essentially link the entire state.

