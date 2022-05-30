Memorial Day ceremony held at veterans cemetery in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundreds of locals came together in honor of Memorial Day on Monday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

They showed up to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We have all the different generations,” said Jerome Washington, an Army veteran who gave the keynote address at the event. “From World War II to the current conflicts we all come together in unity.”

Flags were placed on the veterans’ graves on a day where many were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“It shows the people in Nevada and the respect they have for veterans and how they honor them,” said Navy veteran Gerald Schutz.

The event featured taps, bagpipes, and all the traditional Memorial Day pageantry.

The next ceremony to be held at the cemetery in Fernley will be Wreaths Across America coming up in December.

