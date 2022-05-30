Honoring our fallen servicemen and women

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley will be having a special Memorial Day event. Happening today at 11 a.m., there will be a ceremony to honor our military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Nevada Department of Veteran Services encourages the community to come and take the time to remember the reason for Memorial Day.

It is through ceremonies like the one today that the spirit of Nevadans who died while serving in the United States Military lives on,

Amy Stephenson is Deputy Director of Healthcare Service for the NDVS, she has been attending this Memorial Day ceremony for the past eight years. She shared how peaceful and how she can barely put the event into words,

“Memorial Day is a solemn day, it’s a day of recognition, a day of honor, a day of remembrance for those that did not get to come home like the rest of us. The day allows us to gather as a Nevada- family to honor those who have sacrificed everything in service and duty to our country,” Stephenson shared.

It is recommended to arrive at the cemetery early, as parking fills up quickly.

