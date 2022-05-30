Advertisement

Fletcher’s Four Hit Day Leads the Aces to a Series-Clinching 10-6 Win Over the Dodgers

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Reno Aces) - Dominic Fletcher’s four-hit day, which included a leadoff home run, kickstarted the Reno Aces (26-22) offense in their 10-6 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (28-20) Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, the Aces capture their first series in franchise history in Oklahoma City and return to a season-high four games over .500.  Reno has won three-straight series, and over the last 18 games, the club has produced a 12-6 record.

Reno’s six-run third inning provided the necessary offense.  Fletcher, Drew Eilis, Juan Centeno, and Jancarlos Cintron produced RBI singles during the frame, giving the Aces an early 7-0 advantage.

To seal the victory, the Aces would add three more runs over the next six innings.

Ryne Nelson (3-4) earned the win after he held the Dodgers to two earned runs on four hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Buddy Kennedy reached base four times in the win with a pair of hits and walks while scoring two runs and driving in one RBI.

Camden Duzenack extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff double in the third inning.

Aces Notables:

  • Dominic Fletcher: 4-for-6, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R.
  • Ryne Nelson: W (3-4), 5.0 IP, 2 R/2 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 8 K’s.
  • Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB.
  • Juan Centeno 2-for-6, 2 RBI, 1 R.
  • Edwin Uceta: 2.0 IP, 0 R/0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K’s.

The Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31.  Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

