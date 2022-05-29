Advertisement

Vehicle burglary suspect released from jail, arrested in parking lot on new vehicle burglary charge

Aidan Crowley
Aidan Crowley(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man arrested for vehicle burglary on Friday was released from jail on Saturday and then arrested hours later for alleged vehicle burglary in the jail parking lot, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Aidan Crowley, 21, was booked Saturday on charges of felony vehicle burglary and gross misdemeanor attempted grand larceny.

The University of Nevada Police Department booked Crowley on Friday on a felony charge o vehicle burglary and gross misdemeanor charges of vehicle tampering causing damage and destroying the property of others.

Crowley was released from jail on Saturday and at about 10 p.m., a few hours after his release, deputies found him inside a vehicle that did not belong to him at the jail parking lot on Parr Boulevard.

“Sheriff Balaam reminds all citizens to lock the doors on your vehicle when unoccupied and to remove all valuables from the view of would-be thieves,” the sheriff’s office said.

