Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else.

“It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get enough of.

“Now it’s getting so busy you’ve got to watch out for other people,” mentioned Logan Boe. “You can’t even walk through here with the campers and side-by-side’s all through this area.”

The main outcropping of rocks that earned the site its name is located near the entrance to the area, but if you continue up the dirt road for just another few minutes, you’ll find where the areas main campground is located, an area expected to get busier and busier as the weather warms up.

Moon Rocks of course is a year round attraction. Just take Pyramid Highway to Winnemucca Ranch Road and turn left and follow that road down for a few miles until you get there.

