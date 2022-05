RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gusty conditions will continue overnight into Sunday, with the strongest winds expected Saturday night. Sunday will see breezy conditions as well, but not as much as Saturday. The high Sunday and on Memorial Day is expected to be 68 degrees. There is a slight 10% chance of precipitation on Sunday, but Memorial Day is looking to be a beautiful, sunny day.

