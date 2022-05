RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department crackdown on aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two drunk driving arrests and 51 citations, police said.

Police also gave two warnings.

Eight officers conducted the operation with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Nevada state laws require motorcyclists to wear a DOT helmet and possess a motorcycle license endorsement. Drivers of vehicles should look twice before turning and share the road.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.