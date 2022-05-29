Advertisement

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash at Sutro and Oddie

By Ben Deach
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car this evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Sutro St. and Oddie Blvd.

Reno Police say a pedestrian who was likely intoxicated was walking outside a marked crosswalk and was hit.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian took off.

Police tell us the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injures described as a broken femur and possible brain bleeding.

Police are trying to track down a light colored sedan they believe to be the suspect vehicle.

