Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

(KWTX)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit near the Grand Sierra, the Reno Police Department said.

The pedestrian, only identified as a male, was on East Second Street west of Galletti Way when he was hit at about 3:30 a.m. The pedestrian died at the hospital.

The driver was going east on Second Street and remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

Police closed the road for investigation and reopened it at about 7 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 775-334-2141.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

