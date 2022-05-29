Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested

Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in Sparks.(Washoe County jail and Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of hitting a motorcyclist Friday night while drunk and fleeing, the Sparks Police Department said Saturday.

The injured motorcyclist remained in critical condition at a hospital late Saturday afternoon, police said.

Michael O’Farrell, 32, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm, leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield the right of way at an intersection.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pyramid Way and Holman Way. Police said O’Farrell immediately left the scene, but a witness got the license plate number and gave it to police.

Police said they found O’Farrell and the vehicle a short time later.

