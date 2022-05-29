Advertisement

Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight

(KWCH)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPANISH SPRINGS VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men had to be hospitalized early Sunday after a fireworks mishap at the Moonrocks north of Spanish Springs Valley.

A firework exploded in one man’s hand, then went into a crowd and hit another man in the torso, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The man hit in the torso suffered a punctured lung and was in critical condition Sunday at a hospital.

The other man suffered major injuries and deformities to his left hand from the fireworks explosion and was also taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

It happened about midnight at the Moonrocks recreation area.

The investigation shows a man was standing on a rock outcropping in front of about 500 people when the firework exploded in his hand, the sheriff’s office said. People at the scene immediately began giving medical attention to the men likely saving lives, the sheriff’s office said.

“Fireworks are not only dangerous but illegal to possess in Washoe County,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a statement. “Incidents like this magnify the danger associated with illegal fireworks. Any fireworks display should be left to professionals.”

Use of alcohol increases the danger from fireworks.

