Advertisement

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years. (WMUR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years.

Thirty-two-year-old Armando Barron was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A judge imposed that sentence Friday plus additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes including kidnapping, solicitation and assault.

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after...
Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.(Source: NH State Police, WMUR via CNN)

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.

Britany Barron testified that after her husband fatally shot Amerault, she was forced to drive to a remote campsite and decapitate him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman
Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan

Latest News

The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion
Reno Police say a pedestrian who was likely intoxicated was walking outside a marked crosswalk...
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash at Sutro and Oddie
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was...
Man found guilty of killing wife's co-worker, forcing her to behead him