RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews from the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue are battling a house fire in southeast Reno.

The fire in the 14400 block of Virginia Foothills Drive was reported at around 3 p.m.

Truckee Meadows asks people to avoid the area.

