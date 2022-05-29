Advertisement

Fugitive suspect in Sacramento mass shooting found in Las Vegas

This undated photo provided by The Sacramento Police Department shows Mtula Payton, who is...
This undated photo provided by The Sacramento Police Department shows Mtula Payton, who is wanted on multiple felony warrants, including domestic violence and gun charges. At this time, based on the evidence recovered, it appears Payton was among at least five shooters involved in the April 3, 2022, K Street shooting in downtown Sacramento. (The Sacramento Police Department via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect on the run since a mass shooting left six people dead during an alleged gang dispute in California’s capital city last month has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Investigators believe Mtula Payton was one of the alleged gang members who opened fire in downtown Sacramento on April 3. Sacramento police said late Saturday that he was taken into custody at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

It wasn’t known if Payton has an attorney. Payton and two others were charged this month with murder in the slayings, as well as weapons offenses.

