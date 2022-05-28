Swastikas scratched into prominent Los Angeles synagogue

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials said swastikas were scratched into the office windows of the prominent Ikar synagogue in Los Angeles this week.

The antisemitic incident occurred overnight Thursday or early Friday.

Synagogue officials said in a statement that nobody was present or physically harmed.

They called the attack distressing but unsurprising given a broad rise in antisemitic attacks nationally and in California. The Anti-Defamation League said incidents reported to the group reached an all-time high in 2021, with more than 2,700 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism. The organization said that was the highest number on record since it started tracking in 1979.

