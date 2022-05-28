Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman has not communicated with anyone since May 24 and the Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding her.

Austyn Busch, 31, was last seen on May 23.

Police described her as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Busch drives a black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee with Nevada license plates 754 ZKH.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call dispatch at 775- 353-2231.

