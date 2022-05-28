Polls open across Nevada, giving voters the chance to cast their ballots in time for primary election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open as of Saturday, May 28th, for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots and vote for their candidates, during the Primary Election season.

“It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.

Officially, Election Day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14th, early voting allows for those who may not be available on that Tuesday to get out and make sure their voices are heard. All registered voters should have already received a ballot in the mail.

“Voters who wish to vote in person can bring in their mail ballot that they received, and they can surrender it, we will issue you a new ballot at that time, or you do not need to bring your mail-in ballot, we will have you sign an affirmation that, you will not vote with that ballot, we will also reject it, so that we can issue you an in person ballot, if you have a sample ballot you can bring that in with you as well, and we can bring your record up very quickly and get you through the process,” said Rowlatt.

If you prefer to avoid the polling place lines all together, your other options are to mail-in your ballot, or find your nearest ballot dropbox.

If you are not a registered voter, who wants to vote, you can head to any polling place for same day registration.

Voters in Carson City, your polling place is the community center, for hours and locations of polling places and ballot drop-boxes, click here.

Voters in Washoe County can find their polling places and ballot dropbox locations, here.

To find out where you can go to vote, be sure to check with your local county clerks office website.

