Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival and Fundraiser

Veterans enjoy sitting at the bar inside the VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno.
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to a free family-friendly summer music festival designed to raise money for our local veterans Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno near Moana and Baker lanes.       

You’ll enjoy two food trucks, a full bar, and live music. The bands include White Water, Max Volume, Nevada 445, and ZZ Little Ole’ Tribute Band from Reno.

VFW Post 9211 is organizing this summer music festival and fundraiser.

You can also enter a raffle to win a traeger wood pellet grill valued at $1,000. 

The money raised at this event will help veterans in need. 

They’re sometimes forced to choose between buying medicine or food, medicine or gas for their car, and sometimes medicine and their power bills.

”They’re going to go for the medication. They’re not going to worry about the gasoline or the rent or the food. These are the things that if we don’t know about as a VFW we can’t help fix, can’t change lives,” said VFW Post 9211 Commander, Kenny Smith.

You can make donations or ask for help by calling the VFW Post 9211 at (775) 825-7007.

Click here to learn more about VFW Post 9211.

