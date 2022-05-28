Martin Fans 10, Garrett Homers in 3-2 Aces Win Over Dodgers

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A stellar start from Corbin Martin and a two-run homer from Stone Garrett fueled the Reno Aces’ (25-21) 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-19) Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Friday’s win marks three-straight victories for the Aces.

The Aces opened up the scoring in the first when a throwing error from Dodgers’ catcher Tony Wolters allowed Yonny Hernandez to score from second base.

Stone Garrett padded Reno’s lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a two-run shot to deep left. The Sugar Land, Texas native has now homered in back-to-back games.

The Dodgers made a late bid in the ninth that began with a solo homer to cut Reno’s lead to 3-2. With a runner on first and two outs, Zach McKinstry lined a single to left and Garrett threw out Drew Avans at home plate to end the game.

On the mound, Corbin Martin (2-1) provided a dominant performance with 5.2 innings of one-run ball on two hits and a career-high 10 strikeouts. This is the second-straight game that an Aces starting pitcher has struck out 10 or more batters after Drey Jameson punched out 10 in Thursday’s 9-0 win.

Relievers Mack Lemieux and Justin Lewis picked up where Martin left off and delivered 2.1 shutout innings on one hit and struck out five batters in relief. During his outing, Lemieux recorded strikeout number 400 in his minor league career.

In his 17th appearance this season, Kevin Ginkel earned his fourth save after the righty tossed a third of an an inning and allowed just one hit.

With his 1-for-3 night, Dominic Fletcher extended his “unofficial” on-base streak to 40 games.

Aces Notables:

Stone Garrett:1-for-4, HR (13), 2 RBI, R, and extended his hitting streak to four games.

Corbin Martin: W, 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, career-high 10 K’s.

Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-3, R, BB, and extended his two-level on-base streak to 40 games.

Kevin Ginkel: S, 0.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H.

Justin Lewis: 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 K’s.

The Reno Aces continue their road trip in Oklahoma and play the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, starting Tuesday, May 31.

