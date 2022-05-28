Advertisement

Marce Herz Middle School students put Passion Projects on display

5-27-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Students at Marce Herz Middle School presented their ‘Passion Projects’ for public judges on Friday.

Now in its second year of existence, the school has each student produce a yearlong project crafted around one of their passions. 21 of the more than 800 projects were selected as finalists for judging.

Some of the projects included an ID bracelet for people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, a wood-crafted birdhouse, fresh Venezuelan food that was donated and skateboard lessons for kids with special needs.

