Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while playing the Cashword scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WJHG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, a Florida resident became the state’s latest millionaire.

James Whittington was awarded the $5 million top prize earlier this week from the Cashword scratch-off game. Lottery officials said he purchased the winning ticket at a market in Port St. Joe.

WJHG reports Whittington chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum payment that came out to be $3.9 million.

Lottery officials did not immediately share what Whittington planned to do with his winnings.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games make up about 75% of ticket sales and generate more than $1.3 billion for the state.

