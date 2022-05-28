Free microchipping for horses
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County residents can get free microchipping for their horses June 5 at Bartley Ranch Regional Hose Park Arena.
It will be by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road.
Make an appointment at https://www.washoecounty.gov/animal/index.php.
Washoe County Regional Animal Services recommends people microchip their horses in case they get separated during a wildfire.
Contact: pets@washoecounty.us.
