Free microchipping for horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County residents can get free microchipping for their horses June 5 at Bartley Ranch Regional Hose Park Arena.

It will be by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road.

Make an appointment at https://www.washoecounty.gov/animal/index.php.

Washoe County Regional Animal Services recommends people microchip their horses in case they get separated during a wildfire.

Contact: pets@washoecounty.us.

