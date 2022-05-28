ACLU to monitor Nevada election sites for irregularities; hotline set up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The American Civil Liberties Union has assembled voting rights advocates and volunteers through primary election day to monitor for election discrepancies.

They will monitor polling centers and will monitor election fraud hotlines. Hotlines are:

English: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) from Monday through Friday from 5 am. to 5 p.m.

Asian Languages/English: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683). Leave a voicemail.

Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287). Leave a voicemail.

“There has been a lot of talk about our election processes in recent months, and election officials are working hard to guarantee a free, fair, and secure primary election,” ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn said in a statement. “The most important message for Washoe County voters to hear is that our coalition has your back if you encounter any issues while trying to vote in this year’s primary.”

