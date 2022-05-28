Advertisement

ACLU to monitor Nevada election sites for irregularities; hotline set up

(KOSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The American Civil Liberties Union has assembled voting rights advocates and volunteers through primary election day to monitor for election discrepancies.

They will monitor polling centers and will monitor election fraud hotlines. Hotlines are:

English:  866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) on Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish/English: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) from       Monday through Friday from 5 am. to 5 p.m.

Asian Languages/English: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683). Leave a voicemail.

Arabic/English: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287). Leave a voicemail.

“There has been a lot of talk about our election processes in recent months, and election officials are working hard to guarantee a free, fair, and secure primary election,” ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn said in a statement. “The most important message for Washoe County voters to hear is that our coalition has your back if you encounter any issues while trying to vote in this year’s primary.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus

Latest News

Early voting is open in Nevada.
Nevada polls open for primary election
Community raises money to help former preschool administrator open childcare center
Parents raise money to help former director of recently closed preschool open her own center
Veterans enjoy sitting at the bar inside the VFW Post 9211 at 255 Historic Lane in Reno.
Memorial Day Weekend Music Festival and Fundraiser
Students at Marce Herz presented their 'Passion Projects' for judging. Just 21 were selected...
Marce Herz Middle School students put Passion Projects on display