Travelers face high prices this Memorial Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Road trips this Memorial Day holiday will be more expensive than usual.

According to AAA, it’s not just high gas prices. The price of food, hotels, and airfare are up too.

AAA estimates that more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend, and that almost 90 percent of those people will drive.

The average gas price in the U.S. on Friday was $4.59 per gallon, AAA reported. That’s up $1.55 from a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Nevada is $5.24. That’s $1.62 higher than this time last year.

