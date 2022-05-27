Advertisement

Travelers face high prices this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend travel
Memorial Day weekend travel(MGN online)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Road trips this Memorial Day holiday will be more expensive than usual.

According to AAA, it’s not just high gas prices. The price of food, hotels, and airfare are up too.

AAA estimates that more than 39 million people in the U.S. will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend, and that almost 90 percent of those people will drive.

The average gas price in the U.S. on Friday was $4.59 per gallon, AAA reported. That’s up $1.55 from a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Nevada is $5.24. That’s $1.62 higher than this time last year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus
Community says goodbye to Procter Hug High School campus

Latest News

NHP is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person on eastbound Interstate 80...
NHP investigating fatal early morning rollover crash on eastbound I-80
The scene of a fatal rollover on I-580 near College Parkway on Friday, May 20, 2022.
NHP: Driver in fatal Carson City rollover not wearing seatbelt
Braveheart, an orphaned foal picked up by Wild Horse Connection
Orphan foal rescued near Washoe Lake State Park
Drivers warned of lane closures on Mt. Rose Highway