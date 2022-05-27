Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,

Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.

All too often there are valuables in plain sight. It’s an open invitation to thieves.

Last Saturday a woman parked her car here, left her wallet, and went on a hike. By late afternoon a man and a woman were using her credit cards at locations in Carson City and Reno.

No witnesses have come forward saying they saw this crime happen, but we did get a glimpse of two people the Carson City sheriff’s office would very much like to meet in a security camera image leaving a store after using the stolen cards. They were, of course, wearing masks. Thieves expecting security cameras will be the last to object to mask mandates.

They weren’t alone. Monday, someone punched the locks .on vehicles parked at Galena Creek Park off the Mount Rose Highway. A short time later, another couple was using credit cards taken there.

The security camera images are potentially useful, but the masks aren’t the only thing keeping investigators from tracking them down. Investigators believe the thieves are often visiting from California. Their crimes completed, they return where no one will be looking for them. Still, circulating their images could help.

In the meantime avoid being a victim. It’s simple.

“Think about “what do i need to go on this hike,” says Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. ‘Well, i need my driver’s license to drive there. but then what else do I need? Probably just the stuff you were going to carry with you. Other things that you would normally carry, maybe you should just leave them at home or secure them in your trunk.”

Anyone seeing any suspicious activity at a trailhead parking lot should call law enforcement immediately.

If you recognize anyone in these security camera pictures or have any information on these crimes call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to HTTP://www.secretwitness.com.

Callers can remain anonymous while collecting cash rewards for tips that lead to arrest and prosecution

