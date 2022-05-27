Advertisement

Suspect in Lemmon Valley robbery arrested after chase

Jaran Twohearts
Jaran Twohearts(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was booked into the Washoe County jail after allegedly robbing a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven early Thursday.

Jaran Twohearts, 18, was booked on charges of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor resisting the police after a chase from Stead to northeast Reno.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Lemmon Valley 7-Eleven at 2:08 a.m. A clerk said the suspect wore a black mask and gave a description of him. He left, running towards Military Road.

Reno Police Department officers were leaving a separate call when they saw a man matching the suspect description running to a parked car and get in the passenger side. Police followed the vehicle, suspecting it may have been involved in a robbery, then were alerted to the convenience store robbery.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove into Stead and then south on U.S. 395. Police stopped the pursuit due construction but started monitoring freeway off-ramps. The vehicle left at Clear Acre Lane and there was another chase until it crashed at the roundabout in northeast Reno.

Twohearts and the driver ran away. Police found Twohearts and took him into custody without incident, but they did not find the driver.

