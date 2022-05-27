Reno PD introduces new K-9 to the force, will support crime victims in our community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is welcoming its newest addition to the team, a K-9 named Winter, who will serve as a facility dog.

Winter is a 2-year-old Golden Retriever Labrador mix, coming to RPD a month ago, from California.

On Thursday morning, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto was joined by Winter’s handler, Lt. Michael Browett, to officially introduced her to the community...

“She’s a very unique dog, she has unique skills, she has just about forty commands that she’s trained in and she’s actually trained exactly the same way as what we would all think of as a service animal..when a victim of a crime, or someone who has otherwise been upset by a traumatic event, is in that heightened state, just her presence and interacting with her changes the entire feeling and energy thats going on at the moment,” said RPD Lt. Browett.

Getting Winter to join Reno Police Department has been part of Chief Soto’s effort to put a focus on taking care of mental health for officers and the community.

“We absolutely love and adore Winter, we cant wait to share her with our community, she’s as much of the Reno Police Department as the Reno community, and we’re happy to bring her onto our team,” said RPD Chief Soto.

Winter is the first ever facility K-9 to work in a law enforcement environment in the state of Nevada, brought to the reno community by the non-profit, Canine Companions.

“She’s approachable, and thats a huge thing, when somebody’s a victim of a crime and they’re dealing with men or women in uniform, it can be really intimidating, and sometimes the crime itself is very difficult to talk about, and she brings a level of accessibility and ease,” said Chief Soto.

