Pilot project to encourage bikes and scooters in Reno on hold

Motorized scooters are allowed in bicycle lanes.
Motorized scooters are allowed in bicycle lanes.(Emma Gauthier | Capital News Service)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pilot project to make downtown Reno more vibrant by making it easier for bicycles and scooters to get around will not be finished by this weekend due to supply chain issues, the city of Reno said Friday.

The city said the Micromobility Pilot Project could be finished in a week or so.

Micromobility lanes on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to 5th Street and on 5th Street from Vine Street to Evans Avenue are closed and will remain closed until all the materials are installed, the city said.

Improvements for micromobility include bike rails, reduced lane widths, cycle tracks, lane closures, restriping and protected intersections.

Another goal of micromobility, or vehicles that move at speeds of 20 mph or slower, is to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and provide safe, affordable transportation options in the downtown and midtown areas.

