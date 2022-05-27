Advertisement

Operation Battle Born’s Ruck to Remember

It’s a time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day weekend will be Ruck to Remember.

A group of community members and veterans will trek across Northen Nevada with service member dog tags. People are still able to sign up and honor the meaning of Memorial Day.

The 60-mile journey begins in Carson City at the Nevada State Capitol and ends at the Veterans Memorial Ceremony in Fernley.

Felipe Gutierrez with the Truckee Meadows Veterans Club shared this is an opportunity for the community and veterans to come together,

“We’re out there to remember those sacrifices, you know, it is the kick-off to summer and we’re excited about that, but remember what everybody sacrificed. We’re going to be carrying 7,000 dog tags and that represents the lives we’ve lost since September eleventh, so we’d really appreciate you coming out to support our veterans,” Gutierrez said.

The public is also able to cheer on those trekking and can meet at Out of Town Park at 10 a.m. for the final leg of the journey.

For more information or to sign up for Ruck to Remember, click here.

