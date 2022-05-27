NV Energy warns of potential scams this Memorial Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is warning customers of potential scams this Memorial Day weekend, as they tend to see an uptick during the holidays.

Common utility scams include individuals falsely representing themselves as NV Energy on the phone, via email or in person and threatening immediate disconnection while demanding immediate payment.

NV Energy said it does not call or visit customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.

NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and never asks for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

If you receive a call asking for an immediate payment, you should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy. You can also report the scam by clicking here.

NV Energy adds that a representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on your door to alert you of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment but will not need to enter your home or take payment.

Field employees are also required to wear identification badges at all times. Anyone claiming to be a NV Energy employee or contractor will be happy to present a badge and employee number when contacting customers in the field, NV Energy said. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field.

For more reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, click here.

