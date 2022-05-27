Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day adds ‘Abilities Expo’ in 2022

RENO, Nev. (Sparks Parks & Rec) - A variety of adaptive sports will be featured at the annual Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day event at the Sparks Marina on Sunday, June 5th. This special event wouldn’t be possible without the help of Nell J. Redfield Foundation, Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living (NNCIL), and City of Reno Parks Recreation and Community Services.

People with disabilities and their friends and families are invited to try out hand-cycling, kayaking, and rock climbing through the use of a broad range of adaptive equipment. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Marina peninsula. Now in its 17th year, Adventure Day opens up a world of possibilities in accessing physical activity. Participants can experience the joy and freedom of moving their arms and legs in ways they never thought possible by taking part in the adaptive sports offered. Additionally, access to information and resources from a variety of community organizations such as Arts for All, Nevada, Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities, and Nevada Disability Advocacy and Law Center, to name a few, will be available.

The event’s namesake, Mark Wellman, is a two-time Paralympian and nationally acclaimed author, filmmaker, and motivational speaker. He is best known for his ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, marking the first ascent of the cliff by a paraplegic. Wellman will be on hand to share his passion for the outdoors and assist participants with scaling a portable climbing wall.

Those who want to test-drive an adaptive cycle can do so with help from experienced cyclists. There also will be a kayak station staffed with very experienced and knowledgeable community volunteers.

All ages and abilities are encouraged to try something new at Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day event. Sunscreen and close-toed shoes are required. A registration packet for participants, parents, and/or guardians must be completed prior to participation. Copies will also be available at the event.

For more information call (775) 353-7815 or email recinfo@cityofsparks.us.

