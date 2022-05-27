Jackpot winner with $30,000 in purse was targeted in deadly robbery at Dotty’s casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been two weeks since the murder of a Dotty’s manager and FOX5 is learning new details through court documents about a scheme to rob a jackpot winner that led to the manager’s death.

On the night of May 11, 2022, police received multiple 911 calls from the Dotty’s Casino near Jones and Flamingo. The manager had been run over in the parking lot and suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body.

Witnesses told police it all started when a woman in the casino won several jackpots throughout the day and had approximately $30,000 in her purse. The purse was worn with a strap across her body. She was sitting at the machine closest to the door.

According to court documents, Samuel Schmid grabbed the purse, yanking it until the strap broke and causing the woman to fall from her chair, breaking her femur in the struggle. Schmid then ran out to the parking lot where an accomplice, investigators identified as James Holmes, was waiting for him in a car.

Dotty’s manager, Alicia Gibellina, ran after Schmid trying to stop him. During the confrontation, Gibellina was run over and killed.

According to the new court documents, Schmid dropped his cellphone during the struggle in the casino which had selfies of him.

A witness scribbled the plate of the SUV that ran over Gibellina down on a Dotty’s napkin, though part of the plate was covered up by tape.

Investigators said the car involved, a black Mercedes SUV, was stolen three nights earlier during a home invasion. Fingerprints from that home matched with Schmid.

Investigators discovered Holmes played a larger role then getaway driver, he was also in the casino right before the robbery and used a players card with his real name. Holmes sent Schmid a Facebook message describing the jackpot winner with $30,000 in her purse:

“shes white very skinny 55-65 years old”

Both suspects face conspiracy, robbery, and murder charges. Schmid also faces a battery charge.

According to court documents, Holmes was with a female partner in the casino, but so far, she has not been named as a suspect.

