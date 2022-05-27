Early primary voting begins Saturday in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early primary voting in Washoe County is just around the corner. It’s set to begin on Saturday, May 28.

One of the biggest changes many in the area are already seeing is mail-in ballots. In-state ballots were required to be mailed out by May 25. If you haven’t registered to vote, but want to vote by mail, you have to register by Tuesday, May 31.

AARP says mail-in ballots are incredibly helpful for older Americans.

“They can make some decisions and not have to deal with the lines at the polling booths on election day, trying to find a ride, or really going with someone who might otherwise influence them,” said Maria Moore, Nevada State Director with AARP. “So they can make those decisions from home.”

If you haven’t received yours by May 28, call the Registrar of Voters Office at 775-328-3670.

If you’d like to vote in person, Washoe County will have 24 locations open. Early voting will run through June 10th, with the Primary on June 14.

Early voting for the General Election will begin in late October, with election day on November 8.

