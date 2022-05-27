Advertisement

Data: Overseas flights, big April events boost Las Vegas casinos

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas airport and state casino revenue reports show that gambling continued a 14-month hot streak in April, and a return of international flights boosted travel nearly to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday the more than $1 billion that casinos statewide reported winning last month represented the best April ever for the state, Clark County and the Las Vegas Strip.

Reid International Airport reported almost 4.26 million arriving and departing passengers last month, not far below the number in April 2019. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says nearly 3.4 million tourists visited the Las Vegas area last month.

