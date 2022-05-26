WCSD Police talk safety after Texas shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District Police are reassuring families that our schools are safe following the recent shooting at an elementary school in Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed.

Chief of School District Police, Jason Trevino, said student safety is their top priority. He said many safety features have been implemented at our schools to make them more secure.

“We start with the outside - such as our secure perimeter fencing, then inside with our single point of entry, and then down to the door locks in the individual classrooms,” Chief Trevino said. “We take that layered approach to make it harder for someone to get into our buildings.”

The single point of entry system means all visitors to schools must enter through the main office and check in with school staff.

School police also follow up on every single tip and encourage the community to report anything suspicious, Chief Trevino said.

You can do that anonymously through the SafeVoice Reporting System which allows you to report threats to the safety or well-being of students and staff.

Chief Trevino also said school police do training drills on a regular basis to prepare for active shooter situations.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.