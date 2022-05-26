Tips for maximizing efficiency when running your air conditioning unit as weather heats up

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - As we’re expected to get into 90 degree temperatures this week, we’re giving you some tips on how you can keep cool without hurting your wallet.

KOLO 8 News Now’s, Crystal Garcia, talked to experts at Tru Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, who recently installed a new A-C unit and thermostat at a home in Spanish Springs, to get some advice.

One easy tip, switching your thermostat from analog to digital in order to better control the temperature in your home. Setting the temperature in your home appropriately, allows for better control of energy use, and maximizing your efficiency when running your air conditioning.

For the best efficiency, Dillan Keife, owner at Tru Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning says to follow three easy rules:

“Number one: change your filter air flow is key.

Number 2: set a thermostat schedule, so if you’re not home energy is not being wasted.

Thirdly: have it (your a-c) inspected annually by a professional, and serviced, so you can get ahead of issues that might be coming down the pike.”

On average, an inspection costs around $150, while a repair is upwards of $500, safe to say, routine maintenance is the way to stay cool, and keep your money where you want it.

